VALHERMOSO SPRINGS
Graveside service for Odessa Chatman Mitchell will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Draper Chatman Cemetery. All viewing will be held at the funeral home. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel. A face mask and social distancing is required.
