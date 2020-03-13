DECATUR — Funeral service for Odis Walthen Walden, age 85, of Decatur, will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Berry officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Walden, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence, was born January 1, 1935, in Morgan County, to Richard Odis Walden and Annie Carolyn Christian Walden Corum. He was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Lynn Walden, Sr.; his parents; his stepfather, James Corum; two brothers; and one grandson, Tony Walden. Mr. Walden was employed in commercial construction.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Sue Butler Walden of Decatur; one son, Mark Walden (Becky) of Decatur; two daughters, Charlotte Hollis and Kimberly Johnson (Byron), both of Decatur; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andy Walden, Jonathon Walden, Gregory Walden, Darrell Hawkins, Michael Green and Byron Johnson.
