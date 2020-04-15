MOULTON — Private graveside funeral for Olea Dean Couch, 82, of Moulton will be at Dancy’s Chapel Cemetery with Charles Dickens and Mike Jones officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Couch, who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 27, 1937, to Olen Carroll and Viola Watkins Carroll. She was a member of Dancy’s Chapel Church of Christ and UAW Local 2195. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Fuller Aulton Couch.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Couch, Andy (Misty) Couch; two daughters, Tammie (Lynn) Wigginton, Pat (Norman) Fowler; special niece, Charlotte Proctor; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family request memorials be made to Dancy’s Chapel Church of Christ, P.O. Box 879, Trinity, AL 35673.
