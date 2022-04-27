DECATUR — Olen G. Ford Jr. went home to praise and worship his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 21, 2022. He left this world victorious having run the race well. His visitation will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:30 PM in the chapel of the funeral home.
Olen was born on March 12, 1939, to Olen G Ford Sr. and Geneva Ford. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Lebanon, Oregon, a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the United States Navy on August 25, 1975 and the United States Postal Service with 20 years of service. He attended Spring Avenue Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his father, Olen G Ford Sr. and his mother, Geneva Ford.
Olen leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Gladys L. Ford; four brothers and four sisters; sons, Roger, Kenneth, Tony, Guy, and daughter Sandy; 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
While there are many areas in the community where Olen served others, his greatest priority was to be a faithful follower and servant of Christ. He was a main distributer of The Daily Bread, a daily devotional.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.