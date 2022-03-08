SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Olene Parker Dudley, 65, will be today, March 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Dobbs officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Dudley died on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 8, 1955, in Michigan, to Robert Parker and Lucy Moore Parker. She was employed by Copeland Corporation as an Operator, prior to her passing. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Jean Parker and Arthur Ray Parker; and sisters, Maryann Parker and Peggy Sue Davis.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Dudley, Somerville, AL, Scotty Dudley (Melissa), Moulton, AL, Kenny Dudley (Amber), Decatur, AL; brothers, Dean Charest and Van Charest; sisters, Faye Mason, Jeanette Eaves, Bettie Patterson and Wilda Steelman; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Austin Dudley, Austin Brown, Brayden Caver, Beau Caver, D.J. Flake, Wally Steelman.
