DECATUR — Olevia Juanita Simpson Crowe, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation will be today, January 14th at 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Burial will be Friday, January 17th at 2 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Juanita was a kind and caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and friends dearly. She was married 52 years to the late Euerl Crowe. She was a wonderful Christian woman who attended Beltline Church of Christ for many years. She loved spending time with her family and cherished holidays and family gatherings. She also enjoyed spending time working with her husband around their home and in their garden.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Crowe (JoAnn), Danny Crowe (Lisa) and Keith Crowe (Robbie); daughters, Vicki Speegle (Henry) and Judy Evans (Gary); 10 grandchildren, Amy Crow (Michael), Kirk Speegle (Laura), Brad Crowe, Kristeena Knight, Gene Hart (Jennifer), Brandon Evans, Kerri Pickens (Brandon), Jennifer Crowe, Teri Kitchens (Ethan) and Dylan Crowe and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Simpson and sisters, Margie Goodin and Jane Gray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lena Davis Simpson; her husband, Euerl Crowe; three brothers, James Robert Simpson, Jerry Simpson and Joe Simpson; and two sisters, Ella Younger and Lois Edwards.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Decatur Health and Rehab as well as the nurses from Comfort Care Hospice for taking such wonderful care of our sweet Mother and Grandmother.
