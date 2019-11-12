SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Olianna Sadler, infant, will be today, November 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mickey Johnson and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Olianna Rua Kiekiaina Sadler was born and passed into heaven as an angel, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital.
Survivors include her parents, Justin Dee and Corina Keikiaina Sadler; two brothers, Hayden Morgan and Aizik Sadler; and sister, Lily Sadler.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Bramlett, Devin Mason and Hayden Morgan.
