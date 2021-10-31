BARNWELL, SC — Olin D. Rosier, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in NHC North Augusta. Mr. Rosier was born in Barnwell County on October 25, 1934 and was a son of the late Leon and Gladys Hair Rosier. He was a retired salesman for Joe Sartain Ford. He was a 50 year life member of Rising Sun Masonic Lodge No. 29 where he was a Past Master. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite and a Shriner and a member of SCV Camp 2069 of Hilda, SC.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery at the airport with Rev. Jeremy Creech and Rev. Farrell Ray officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (Jerry) Creech, David (Jan) Rosier and Kenneth (Aubrey) Rosier; grandchildren, Mandy (Tracey) Polston, Jeremy (Lesley) Creech, Craig Rosier, Brannon (Kevin) Faulkner and Will (Krista) Rimes; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Caroline and Cate Polston, Natalie, Cole and Wyatt Creech, Morgan and Reagan Rosier, Porter Holland and Kannon Faulkner. He was also predeceased by his brother, Roland “Jam Up” Rosier.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers, Gladys Walker, Lily Hicks, Shirley Scott and Pearlie Glover.
