CULLMAN — Oliver Davis Meredith, age 88, of Cullman passed away on March 5 2022. Mr. Meredith was an active member of Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman and his Sunday school class. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Meredith and grandson, David Meredith Young. Oliver is survived by his daughter, Cindy Meredith Parker (Roger); grandson, Paul Meredith Young; granddaughter, Laura Ann Parker; great-granddaughter, Nichole Hopper and step-grandchildren, Bailey, River, Phoenix, and October Parker.
Oliver graduated from Grayson High School and Louisiana Tech with an engineering degree and served in the U.S. Air Force. Worked at Chance Vought in Fort Worth, Texas as test engineer. Later worked for NASA in the aircraft industry as a design engineer. Contributed to Space Program in the design of elements of Saturn Launch vehicles; International Space Station over a 30-year career. Later spent five years with United Technologies Corporation primarily in design of Robotic Waterjet system element.
Visitation will be today March 8 at Roselawn Funeral Home from 10:00-11:45 A.M. with graveside service to follow at 12:00 noon at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Wade Maynard officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Johnny Robinson Boys Home, South Grand St., Monroe, LA 71202.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.