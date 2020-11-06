HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Olivia Grayce Hughes, stillborn infant, will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Roundtop Cemetery with Reverend Curtis Koscheski officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Olivia was born and passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in Madison County to John Brandon Hughes and Amanda Lawrence Hughes.
Survivors include her parents, Brandon and Amanda Lawrence Hughes; brother, Benjamin Wayne Hughes; grandparents, Wayne and Sharon Lawrence and Brenda Hughes; two aunts, Brittany Hughes and Shari Madison (Larry); and two cousins, Skylar and Kyle Tapscott.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.