VINEMONT — Ollen Murphy Kinney, 91, of Vinemont passed into his eternal rest at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be at Spirit Life Church of God in Cullman on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Kinney was born to Murphy and Altas Runge Kinney on June 14, 1928.
Mr. Kinney was retired from the City of Cullman where he served as Superintendent of the City Garage for 27 years. After his retirement he continued to cattle farm and grow a garden, something he dearly loved. Mr. Kinney loved God, his family, people, and serving in his church. He was considered a Papaw to many non-biological children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Coy Dewayne Kinney; daughter, Jeri Lou Kinney Graeber; brother, Odean Kinney; and most recently his sister, Margaret Mavleene Kinney Richter.
Mr. Kinney is survived by his wife of 65 years, Luetta Crider Kinney; sons, Tim (Jackie) Kinney and Allen Kinney; daughter, Jan (David) Young; son-in-law, Stefan (Christa) Graeber; grandchildren, Blake Kinney, Brooke (Wayne) Hudson, Elizabeth (Matthew) Berry, Sydnee Graeber, Mattie and Sam Hice; great-granddaughter, Olivia Hudson; sister, Maybelle (Ken) Mangrum; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Eternal Love Ministries. Mr. Kinney and wife, Luetta, enjoyed one of the highlights of their lives in December 2001 on a mission trip to Saltillo, Mexico, at the ages of 73 and 78. Donations can be sent to Eternal Love Ministries, P.O. Box 3, Buckholts, TX 76518. There will also be envelopes available at the funeral home during visitation.
