DECATUR — Funeral service for Ona Mae Porter, 96, will be Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Williams officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Tennessee. Visitation will be Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.

View our Print Replica

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.