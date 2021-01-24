MOULTON — Opal LouAllen Dunlap Waldrop passed on January 21, 2021. She was born August 18, 1933 to Ed and Julie LouAllen. Graveside service will be today at 2:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with visitation at 1:00 p.m. at Elliott Funeral Home with Brother Charles Williams officiating.
She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Leaman, Jerry, Ferry and Ben LouAllen; sister, Ruby Legg; husbands, Raymond Dunlap and Jack Waldrop; and children, Doyle Dunlap, Eddie Dunlap and Patricia Acosta.
Survived by children, Emmett Dunlap , Wiley Dunlap (Julia), Diane Ellis (Ronnie), Loyle Dunlap and Emmett Dunlap; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Elvis LouAllen (Burnese); and sisters, Mary Montgomery and Ida Dutton (Gwyn).
