DANVILLE — Opal Nadine Cole, 85, of Danville passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Visitation was from 9 till 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 27th at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Bro. Jonathan Proctor and Bro. Francis Proctor officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on January 31, 1936 to the late Travis and Lizzie Horton Lipscomb, Nadine was a member of Speake Christian Fellowship.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James Willard Cole; children, Jackie Cole (Beth) and Shelia Kerby (Kenny); grandchildren, Nicholas Cole (Cindy), Kristy Cook (Bryan), and Libby Lovelady (Chris); stepgrandchildren, Kari Driver (Josh) and Aaron Shelnutt (Amber); seven great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Hazel Norton (Cullie), Evelene Teague (Charles), Helen Terry (Joe Mack), and Farrell Lipscomb (Beverly); sister-in-law, Joyce Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond Lipscomb, and Charles Lipscomb; and sister, Mabel Naylor.
Pallbearers were Nicholas Cole, Wren Cole, Bryan Cook, Parker Cook, Logan Cook, and Chris Lovelady.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Joel Johns and Cullman Regional Medical Center staff.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
