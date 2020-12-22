MOULTON — Private graveside service for Ora Dean Smith Hill, 90, of Moulton was held at Mouton Memory Gardens with Rev. Steve Kelso officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Hill, who died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her residence, was born, May 31, 1930, to Charley Columbus Smith and Charlcia Emma Letson Smith. She was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her church. She taught children’s Sunday School for years and worked with children and teens in the MYF. Her wish for all was to become a Christian. She loved gardening, flowers, and birthday parties.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Riley Leon Hill; son, Darrell Edwin (Gail) Terry; daughter, Sheila Ann (Vernon) Terry; grandchildren, Dedrea “Dee Dee” Horton, Lindsey Glenn; great grandchildren, Justin Letson, Halston Halbrooks, Alexa Horton, Terry Glenn, Toby Glenn. Pallbearers were Greg Terry, Shannon Claborn, Chris Bracken, Steven Claborn, Justin Letson, Halston Halbrooks, Vernon Terry, Mitch Claborn.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Hospice of North Alabama.
