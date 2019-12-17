DECATUR — Celebration of Life for Ora Lee Brown Wade, 83, of Decatur will be at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel on Wednesday at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Crossville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Crossville, Alabama.
Mrs. Wade was born June 10, 1936 in Oak Hill, Alabama to Joseph Clifton and Ora Lee Brown and was raised by Less and Lucille Morrison. Mrs. Wade passed away Sunday at Caring for Life Family Hospice Care. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of East End Abundant Life Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence “Buddy” Wade, Decatur; daughters, Pam (John) Robinson, Decatur and Cindy (Murray) deGraffenried, Decatur. Grandchildren are Michael (Becca) Robinson, Nashville, TN, Leslie (Brett) Stinson, Odenville, AL, Whitney (Jess) Knight, Florence, MS, Kathryn (Gage) Brewer, Tuscumbia, AL and Jay deGraffenried Tuscumbia, AL. Great- grandchildren are Wade Stinson and Hanley Stinson Odenville, AL and Toby Knight Florence, MS.
In lieu of flowers, family would like donations to be made to: Caring for Life Hospice Family Life, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803.
