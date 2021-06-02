HARTSELLE — A celebration of the beautiful life of Ora Marie Ray will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Hartselle First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bobby Ray Halbrooks, Rev. Harold Thompson and the Rev. Mike Pope officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in the McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Ora was born on February 22, 1938 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Arthur Reuben Munroe and Grace Peters Munroe and met her Lord and Savior face to face on Monday, May 31, 2021.
She was raised in Ft. Lauderdale, was saved and was a member of the Ft. Lauderdale Baptist Church. It was there where she met and married, Charles W. Ray Sr., who was working in Ft. Lauderdale for the telephone company. In 1964, Charles and Ora moved to Hartselle and made it their home. They joined the Hartselle First United Methodist Church and she joined the Chancel Choir in October of 1964 and remained a faithful member until her health would no longer allow her to participate. She was a faithful member of the church, singing solos, teaching Sunday school, working with the Youth and the children’s choir, serving as the Chair of the Worship Committee, attending Sunday school and taking care of the bulletin board. Ora Loved music and played the piano by note and by ear, she could often be found in her living room playing and singing with her family. She was a prayer warrior and a great encourager that found great joy in sending cards for all occasions to those she cared so much for.
When their children were small, Ora was an assistant mail carrier for her father-in-law, Mr. Ernest Ray. From 1970 until 1982, she worked as a secretary for the Law office of Groover, Blankenship and Thompson.
Ora, an elegant, hard-working lady enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking special care of her family. She adored her grandchildren and made each and everyone feel special. Christmas at the Ray’s was a wonderful family time that will always be remembered, making it special for her family and making her wonderful red punch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Reuben Munroe and Forest Munroe; a sister, Carol White and her husband, David and a grandson, Justin Paul Halbrooks
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles W. Ray Sr.; a son, Charles “Chuck” Ray Jr. (Kathy); two daughters, Brenda Mitchum (Ed) and Lisa Halbrooks (Geoff); seven grandchildren, Beth Damron (Mark), Brandon McBay (Daniel), Michael Halbrooks (Leah), Laura Parrish (Scott), Ryan Halbrooks (Brittney), Anna Dove (Jonathan) and Patrick Ray (Megan) and by 12 great-grandchildren.
Her Grandsons, Brandon McBay, Michael Halbrooks, Ryan Halbrooks, Patrick Ray, Mark Damron, Scott Parrish, and Jonathan Dove will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, make Memorial Contributions to the Choir Fund or the Good Samaritan Fund at the Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
