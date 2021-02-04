DECATUR — Ora Susan Baughn, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on February 2, 2021. Her visitation will be on Saturday, February 6th, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Athens City Cemetery with Rev. Charles Boling and Rev. Hughey Reynolds officiating.
Susan Baughn is survived by her husband, Tim Baughn, and children, Thomas Baughn, Mark Baughn, and Angie Underwood; granddaughter, Mackenzie Underwood, as well as cousins located in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.O. Lipscomb, and her mother, Ruth Lipscomb, and her grandparents.
Susan attended Auburn University and graduated from Birmingham Southern with an accounting degree. She loved traveling and attending Auburn football games.
Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Decatur, Alabama.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
