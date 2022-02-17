DECATUR — Funeral service for Ozell Burgess Davis, 102, will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Davis, who died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at her residence, was born August 25, 1919, in Morgan County to William Luther Burgess and Martie Kyker Burgess. She was retired from the Athens School System, where she was involved in education and was a dietician. She was a member of the Decatur Emblem Club, loved to do puzzles, enjoyed Wheel of Fortune and had a “crush” on Pat Sajak. She loved her dogs, but “Bubba” was the favorite.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 41 years, John P. Davis; her parents; and a daughter, Gayle Penn Norman.
Survivors include sons, Larry Penn, Sr., Jerry O. Penn (Sandra), Tommy Penn (Rhonda); daughter, Martha Penn; sister, Willie Mae Burgess; grandchildren, Cathy Bedingfield, Mike Collum, Larry Penn, Jr., Toni Penn, Tina St. John, Tisha Buenzli, and Cora Angiull; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; best friend, Abby Stephens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend “Special Thanks” to the care team for their outstanding care provided for both our mother and our family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate your dollars to Hospice of the Valley or to the Andrews Chapel Cemetery Fund @ 1052 Andrews Road, Danville, AL 35619.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.