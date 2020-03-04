HARTSELLE — Palmer Lawrence Kube, Jr. died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 3, 1958, in Millington, Tennessee, to Palmer Lawrence Kube, Sr. and Daisy Frances Ferguson Kube. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a memer of the Local Union for Pipefitters. He was preceded in death his parents and a brother, William Travis Kube.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Kube; one son, Cody Palmer Kube; one daughter, Cheyanne Kube Collier (Josh); two brothers, Richard E. Kube (Terri) and Larry Kube; one sister, Sandy Cheatham (Steve); grandchildren, Savannah Kube, Keilan Collier, Zaylen Collier, Waylon Collier and Oaklin Collier.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Bro. Greg Compton officiating.
Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
