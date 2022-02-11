DECATUR — Funeral service for Pam Standridge of Decatur, AL will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Marshall Turner officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with service to follow.
Pam entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Monday, February 7th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She was a generous heart that cared for everyone she knew. She had a passion for cooking and loved animals.
She left behind numerous family and loved ones. Her absence will be felt by many, but those who knew her will carry her memory with them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.