CHICKAMAUGA, GEORGIA — Pamela Ann Puckett Owen died July 21, 2022. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
