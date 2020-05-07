MOULTON — Pamela B. Littrell, 56, of Moulton died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
Visitation will be today, May 7, 2020, at Elliott’s Brown Service Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Moulton City Cemetery with Wes Jones officiating.
She was a member at Moulton Methodist Church. She loved camping and the outdoors. She was preceded in death by father, Paul Edward Bolan and brother, Darrell Lynn Bolan.
Mrs. Littrell is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert J. Littrell; mother, Lois Bolan; several nieces and nephews.
