DECATUR
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Pamela Gail Scruggs, 63, of Decatur, Alabama will be 11:00 AM today, June 9, 2022 at Kings Memorial United Methodist Church with the Reverend Christy N. Gill officiating. Inhumation will follow in Sterrs Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service with Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
Pamela was born on Wednesday, June 25, 1958, in Decatur, AL to Mrs. Billie Dean Weams Scruggs and the late Willie C. Scruggs. She departed this life, Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Decatur.
She was baptized at an early age and joined Kings Memorial United Methodist Church. Later, in her adult life, she transferred her membership to Garner Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
Pamela attended Cherry Street Elementary School and graduated from Decatur High School, Class of 1976. Her employment history included the custodial staff with the Decatur City School Board of Education. She also assisted with the maintenance and cleaning of the Decatur City Hall in Decatur, Alabama. Pamela was a passionate caretaker, often going above and beyond to ensure that all clients in the group homes were valued, respected, and treated with dignity.
Pamela was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. T. E. Reedus; brother, Willie Clinton Scruggs, Jr., and her niece, Demetria Spraggins; and close family member, Sister Bernice Tapscott.
Family and friends cherishing her memories include her mother, Mrs. Billie Dean Weams Scruggs, Decatur; three children, Frederick D. Kennedy (Nyonica), Tampa, FL, Sarita Scruggs-Laurent, Nashville, TN and Jarvis Scruggs (Marquita), Decatur; four sisters, Alma Reedus, Cleveland, Ohio, Teresa Spraggins and Carolyn Scruggs of Decatur, Elizabeth Porter (Nathaniel), Columbus, GA; four brothers, Gregory Scruggs, (Gloria) and William B. Scruggs (Dana), Decatur, Ronnie Scruggs (Arnell) Lakeland, Tennessee and Paul Scruggs (Eilene), Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Samaria Laurent and Maurice Laurent, Jr., Atlanta, Georgia, Raedon Wright, Tampa, FL; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including, special friend, Glenda O. Scruggs.
