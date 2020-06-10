DECATUR — Funeral service for Pamela Loreen Patek, 55, will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Charles Vaughn and Reverend Phillip Farris officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery in Cullman County. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Patek died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born January 14, 1965, in Illinois to Robert Hayes, Sr. and Helen Milligan. She was a homemaker and a wonderful wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Robert Hayes, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Patek; mother and stepfather, Helen Milligan Gatlin (Jerry); two sons, Paul Westbrook and David Westbrook; and brother, Richard Hayes.
