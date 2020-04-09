HARTSELLE — Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Pamela Lucille Montgomery, 53, will be Friday April 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Decatur City Cemetery with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Montgomery died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 18, 1966, in Illinois to Robert Chism, Sr. and Sally Crow Chism. She was employed as a factory worker at Lakeland Industries for 20 years and was currently employed with General Electric. She was a wonderful person and was dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Chism.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Montgomery; daughter, Monica Montgomery; sister, Linda Chism; and three granddaughters, Cloey Rampley, Adalynn Rampley and Insley Rampley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.