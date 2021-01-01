GURLEY — Pamela Renee Berry, 62, of Gurley, passed away Wednesday, December 29.
Mrs. Berry graduated from A&M University and West Alabama University. She was employed with the Madison County Board of Education, where she worked as a librarian at Madison County Elementary School.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Berry; children, Stephen Leong, Leah Farris (Paul), and Joseph Berry; granddaughter, Riley Farris; and her siblings, Stephen Chop (Janie), Debbie Cox, and Jenny Baker (Willie).
Visitation will take place on Monday, January 4 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow directly after at 2 p.m. with Reverend Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will take place in Gurley City Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.