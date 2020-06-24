SOMERVILLE
Funeral for Pastor Shane Lewis, 50, will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Somerville Baptist Church with Dr. Richard Wallace and Pastor Josh Grubbs officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville City Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Somerville Baptist Church.
Pastor Lewis died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 13, 1970, in Hammond, Louisiana to David S. Lewis and Elizabeth Posey Lewis. He trusted Christ as his Savior at the age of six. After graduating from high school in Lewisville, Texas in 1988, he attended college at Pensacola Christian College. Shortly after graduating from Bible college in 1992, Shane and Joy were married. They traveled as college representatives for PCC for two years before he began pastoral ministry.
Through the years, God blessed Shane and Joy with five children, Whitney, Zachary, Christian, Autumn, and Reagan, and one son-in-law, Johnathan. The children and Joy were always his greatest priority. In 2004, he earned a master’s degree from Pensacola Theological Seminary, and in 2011, he received an honorary doctorate from Pensacola Christian College. He served in churches in Mississippi, Virginia, Michigan, and Texas before moving to Alabama in 2004. He has been the pastor of Somerville Baptist Church in Somerville, Alabama, for nearly 16 years. Under his continual vision and servant leadership, countless lives have been reached through the ministries of the church. A few of the outreach ministries that have begun during the past 16 years include Somerville Baptist Learning Center, Reformers Unanimous, Drive Thru Christmas, Awana, Hope Radio, Hands and Feet Ministry, Faith Bible Institute, Divorce Care, Grief Share, and the Filipino National Pastor’s Project. Currently, the Hope House is being completed. It will be a ministry designed to help men transition from correctional facilities back into the local community. He lived with a passion to reach people for Christ in whatever way possible. He had become a favorite speaker at churches, conferences, and camps all over the country. He was a gifted communicator, making deep truths easy to understand and apply. Shane was a constant encourager and dear friend to people all over the world. He passionately loved his family, church, and community. For a time he served as the Priceville Fire Department Chaplain. His friendship, leadership, and gifts will truly be missed by so many.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Lewis, Somerville, AL; two daughters, Whitney Lewis Rasmussen (Johnathan), Somerville, AL and Autumn Lewis, Somerville, AL; three sons, Zachary Lewis, Somerville, AL, Christian Lewis, Somerville, AL, Reagan Lewis, Somerville, AL; his parents, David and Beth Lewis, Decatur, AL; one brother, Daniel Stevens (Summer), Alexandria, IN; two sisters, Dawn Bond (Donald), Wadesboro, NC and Denise Ratje (Dan), Elkmont.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of the Somerville Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the Hope House sponsored by Somerville Baptist Church.
