DECATUR
Pat Hargrove, 74, of Decatur went home to glory Saturday morning surrounded by the ones who love her most. A cherished granny, mother and friend, she’s remembered for a smile that lit the world, unconditional love that filled hearts and generosity that never kept score. “Do a kindness” were the words her daughters heard every day. With modest means and a simple life, her purpose, pride and joy were her children. She believed people were good, life a gift and her faith changed lives. She’d fight for you or cry with you, and was always up for a good debate. Her best thing was excess, “more butter for that biscuit?” or “one more scoop of granny’s chocolate gravy?” Too many hugs, too many kisses and too much love; more was always better. She leaves behind the rarest of things in our world today, a family who enjoys one another’s company, who love the Lord and lead good lives. Five children (Felicia, Christy, Geri, Katy, Jeff), 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild will celebrate her life Monday, June 7th, 2 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will start at noon.
A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go. Thank you Momma.
