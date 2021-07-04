DECATUR — Patrice DeeAnn Steed Brown, 63, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Peck Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued
- Decatur Sports on TV, Radio: July 4-5 2021
- A Cannes (sans kisses) to reawaken our romance with movies
- Field of Dreams: Softball a form of therapy for recovering addicts
- Revamped Spirit of America Festival in full swing
- Carrie Matthews pool to open for summer, but timing uncertain
- Japan's leader pushes rescue after deadly mudslide hits town
- O’Toole charges to the Spirit championship
Most Read
Articles
- Former Decatur teacher sentenced to serve prison time
- Former Hartselle High track star Quanesha Burks earns spot at the Olympics
- With demolition making room for dorm, demand for rooms appears high
- 1 septuple slaying defendant pleads not guilty, other seeks youthful offender status
- Melissa Amy Russell Yost
- Jackson pushes for Carrie Matthews pool opening
- New director seeks to bring Decatur Housing Authority 'up to speed'
- New principals at Decatur Middle, Eastwood Elementary
- City attorney: Newly enforced tax on business leases to be enforced retroactively
- 90-employee Automatic SMP, in Decatur since 1948, to shut down
Images
Videos
Commented
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (5)
- Council commits to Sixth Avenue streetscape project (5)
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (4)
- Editorial: Biden is abroad, but is the US truly back? (4)
- Mayor: City to enforce license fee on business leases (3)
- Editorial: Free speech vital for debate (3)
- Decatur needs to clean up, enforce mowing standards, consultant says (3)
- Personnel Board recommends pay raises for Decatur Police (3)
- Morgan 911 dispatchers in short supply (2)
- Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime (2)
- Man accused of shooting 5 in Ala. and Ga. says he targeted white men (2)
- And the walls came tumbling down (2)
- Resident says Lawrence superintendent not trying to hire Black teachers (2)
- Pepper proposes paving Wilson Morgan walking trail (2)
- Council approves chamber allocation with no political promises (2)
- Decatur school board hires PR person for $75k, two assistant principals resign (2)
- Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess (2)
- Letter to the editor: Decatur Utilities workers came through for community (2)
- Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go (2)
- Alabama officer who stomped man facing disciplinary action (2)
- Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations (1)
- There She Is: UAH senior to compete as Miss River City in Miss Alabama pageant (1)
- Council tables mayor's reorganization plan (1)
- Infrastructure deal now in doubt; GOP senators 'blindsided' (1)
- DCS grade 6-12 math, science teachers could earn additional $20k per year (1)
- My dad, my hero, a police officer (1)
- Commissioners dig into CFP expansion; Pac-12 pushes autobids (1)
- Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of 'abolition amendment' (1)
- Pandemic reveals education gaps (1)
- Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law (1)
- Chamber VP Crystal Brown selected new president, CEO (1)
- Frank H. Price Jr. (1)
- Hudson Road to be closed several weeks (1)
- Alabama removes toddler from Michigan family found with marijuana (1)
- Danville’s Blayne Godfrey, West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey named 1A-4A Players of the Year (1)
- Memphis erases Confederate general from its public spaces (1)
- The right to go in the right restroom is universal (1)
- Rita Hutchens Gilbert (1)
- Former Hartselle High track star Quanesha Burks earns spot at the Olympics (1)
- Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies (1)
- Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Power restored as residents clean up, prepare for repairs and express thanks for no injuries (1)
- Inflation puts pressure on Fed (1)
- Perfection: Tide's Fouts throws WCWS perfect game (1)
- Mo Brooks raising campaign funds off wife getting served with lawsuit (1)
- Segregationist former Alabama Gov. John Patterson dies at 99 (1)
- 1 septuple slaying defendant pleads not guilty, other seeks youthful offender status (1)
- Editorial: QAnon is new spin on old panic (1)
- GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill (1)
- Decatur takes 1st step toward 6th Avenue streetscape (1)
- Developer still plans Tower building remake despite climbing costs (1)
- The delta variant is in the way (1)
- Chamber seeks a portion of annual appropriation (1)
- Former Decatur teacher sentenced to serve prison time (1)
- City attorney: Newly enforced tax on business leases to be enforced retroactively (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.