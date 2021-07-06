DECATUR — Graveside Service for Patrice DeeAnn Steed Brown, 63 of Decatur, will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Cook Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Harvel officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at the funeral home. Patrice was born August 21, 1957 in Warner Robbins, GA to Patrick D. Steed and Daisy Rylee Steed. She passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hartselle. Patrice was preceded in death by her father and daughter, Kendra Stinson Miller. She worked for Mar-Mac Real Estate for 16 years.
Survivors include her husband, Mickey Brown; son, Brad Scott (Sierra); mother, Daisy Steed; brother, Patrick Steed (Andrea); sister, Denise Steed England (David); five grandchildren, McKendree Miller, Brody Slater, Grayson Scott, Liam Scott, and Lawson Scott.
Pallbearers will be Mark Moody, Shane Odom, Kevin Chambers, Beau Goss, Greg Byrd, Tony Parker, and Steve Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Made to Hospice of the Valley.
