Funeral service for Patricia Ann Bates Jeffreys, 73, of Decatur, will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Nick Pressnell officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Jeffreys, who died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville, was born September 27, 1946, in Limestone County to Hubert Bates and Birdie Robinson Bates. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Thomas Bates; and one brother-in-law, Hal Miller.
She is survived by her loving husband, James “Jimmy” Jeffreys of Decatur; one daughter, Tracy Sammond (Michael) of Braselton, GA; four sisters, Betty Jean Bates LeCroix (Bobby) of Athens, Mary Jane Bates Smith (Syd) of Melbourne, FL, Elaine Bates Reece (Jerry) of Athens and Paulette Bates Miller of Decatur; and three grandchildren, Lauren Byrd, Tristan Byrd, and Garet Byrd, all of Braselton, GA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
