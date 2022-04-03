FORT PAYNE — November 25, 1940 - March 21, 2022 — Patricia Ann (Pickering/York) Fike, a born again Christian, of Fort Payne died peacefully on March 21, 2022. She was a faithful member of the Cumberland Presbyterian denomination starting back in her youth at Shawnee Mound Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Chilhowee, MO. Patricia was born in Clinton, Missouri in 1940 and moved to Alabama with her husband Rev. Charles W. Fike and 4 boys in 1982. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Social Work at UNA in Florence, AL in 1985 and retired to Fort Payne, AL in 2003.
Patricia is survived by sons, Charles Rodney Fike (Sharon D.) of Double Springs, AL, Daniel Edward Fike (Krista) of Russellville, AL, and Nicholas Alan Fike (Vanessia) of Fort Payne, AL. She is also survived by 2 out of 13 siblings, Hazel Deloris Hurtie of Spring Hill, KS and Mary Jo Wagner (Bud) of Clinton, MO. Her grandchildren are William Fike (Jennifer), Jacob Fike, Zachary Fike, Sarah E. Fike, and 3 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents, Paul Neil York and Mercil (Hook) Malatare; oldest son, Timothy William Fike; grandson, Daniel Edward Fike II.
There will be a celebration of life of Patricia Ann Fike that will be announced at a later date.
Condolence cards or memorial items may be sent to: Fike Residence 188 West Forest Drive, Killen, AL 35645.
