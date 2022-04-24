DECATUR — Patricia Ann Hamilton Fennel, age 83, went to her heavenly home on April 21, 2022. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. and Mrs. Herbert Hamilton; her late husband, James Curtis Fennel; and two sons, Bo Fennel and John Fennel.
She is survived by her son, Ed Fennel; two grandsons, John (Dania) Fennel and Hunter (Alexandria) Fennel; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Hadley Fennel.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Patricia’s name to St. Jude Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a private resident in her honor for immediate family. Roselawn Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.