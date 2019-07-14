DECATUR — Patricia “Pat” Ann (Williams) Kuby, Ph.D., age 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in her home in Decatur, AL. Pat was born August 19, 1944 in Mobile, AL to her parents Reverend Percy “Bill” Lafayette Williams and Bertha “Betty” Ross (Ledbetter) Williams. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carl Joseph Kuby, Jr.; children, Kathryn Amelia Kuby, Candace Ross Kuby (Nick Foster), and Carl Joseph Kuby, III (Gayle); and granddaughter, Carlann Betty Kuby Foster. She is survived by her sister Betty Jean W. Loop (Larry), sister-in-law Karen Williams (Bob), brother Bill Williams (Therese), sister-in-law Kathy Williams (Jim), brother John Williams (JoAnn); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her father and mother, Bill and Betty Williams, and brothers Robert (Bob) Williams and Jim Williams.
Most of Pat’s childhood and youth years were spent in New Orleans, LA where she graduated from East Jefferson High School in 1962. She received a B.A. in elementary education from Louisiana College in 1966, a M.A. in reading in 1972 from Northeast Louisiana University, and a Ph.D. in Early Childhood Education and Development with an emphasis in Educational Leadership in 1994 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Pat taught various elementary grades and served as a reading specialist for grades 1-12 in several parishes in Louisiana and Etowah County Schools, Alabama between 1966-1976. She was a professor of Early Childhood/Elementary Education at Athens State University from 1993 until retirement in 2015. She was active in her profession through several national and regional organizations in addition to serving in leadership roles for the Alabama Association for Young Children and the Tennessee Valley Association for the Education of Young Children. Pat shared her expertise of young children in her church and as a consultant in various state and local programs and task forces. During her career as a professor, Pat published numerous articles and books and prepared many teachers for the profession. Family, friends, and co-workers often experienced her gifts of gardening, cooking, baking, and a love of reading.
The family is grateful for the loving and skillful care of Drs. James Market and Burt Nabors at UAB, Dr. Heather Shah at Clearview Cancer Institute, Kindred at Home health professionals, Home Instead Senior Care workers, and the staff of Hospice of the Valley.
Visitation for Pat will be at First Baptist Church, Decatur, AL on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and a celebration of life service will follow at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories in Metairie (New Orleans), LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the preschool department of First Baptist Church, Decatur, AL or the Neighborhood Christian Center, Decatur, AL in memory of Pat Kuby. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
