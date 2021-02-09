WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Patricia Ann Moore Roberts Plaskett, age 84, of Westpoint, TN passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Florence Nursing & Rehab Center after a short illness. She was a native of Falkville, AL. Retired secretary for Wolverine Tubing, assistant post mistress at Westpoint Post Office, and secretary for Lawrence county School system, and of the Methodist faith. A private service and burial will be held at a later date.
Survivors are her son, Barry Roberts, St. Joseph, TN; stepson, Mike Plaskett (Jennifer), Memphis, TN; brother, Robin Moore (Gwen), Montgomery, AL; three stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, John Michael Plaskett; daughter, Valerie Ann Roberts; parents, Roy and Ora Moore.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Westpoint United Methodist Church.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
