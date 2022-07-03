ATHENS
Dec. 29, 1934 - June 7, 2022
Patricia Ann Lambert fought the good fight. She finished the race and kept the faith when her earthly journey ended and she was called home on June 7, 2022. She was a loving wife, wise mother, and friend to all who knew her. She was kind and gentle to everyone and a mother to far more than those she gave birth to throughout her lifetime. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than sixty (60) years, Dr. Charles William Lambert; her brother, Dr. James Smith; and her sister, Geri Smith Bruce.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ann Lambert Herrin (Brian), Huntsville, AL; her sons, Charles Gregory Lambert (Felicia), Athens, AL, William Christopher Lambert (Christine), Birmingham, AL, and Michael Clem Lambert (Glenna), Athens, AL; her grandchildren, Molly Owen (Matt), Huntsville, AL, Brooke Samples (Alex), Huntsville, AL, Jessica Lambert, Birmingham, AL, Gregory Lambert, Athens, AL, Colin Lambert, Atlanta, GA, Kristen Lambert, Nashville, TN, Elisabeth Lambert, Athens, AL; her stepgrandchildren, Blake Herrin (Devon), Knoxville, TN, Chad Herrin, Austin, TX, Connor Byrum, Birmingham, AL, and Eva Byrum, Birmingham, AL; her great-grandchildren, Thomas Owen, Henry Owen , Eleanor Owen, and Palmer Samples; her sisters, Brenda Barton (Carl), Huntsville, AL and June Smith, Huntsville, AL; her brothers, Dr. Thomas Smith, Athens, AL, and Dr. Roger Smith (Catherine), Birmingham, AL; countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private service has been planned for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of North Alabama, ASAP (American Senior Assistance Program), Friendship United Methodist Church – Cambridge, and the Donnell House of Athens, Alabama.
