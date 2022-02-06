DECATUR — Patricia Ann Walker, 78, of Decatur, passed away February 1, 2022 with her children by her side.
She was born to Thomas and Daisy Dungy on February 11, 1943. Patricia was a devoted mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. She married Kenneth Walker in 1959 and lived in Auburn, Alabama upon his graduation. They moved back to Decatur to raise their four children. Patricia was a wonderful cook and had a great sense of humor.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Daisy Dungy; husband, Kenneth Walker; sister, Gloria Whitt and brother, Tommy Dungy.
She is survived by her four children, Kenny Walker (Monica), Barry Walker (Elania), Kelly Frith (Daniel) and Mike Walker; sisters, Imogene Jones, Louise Proctor (Bobby), Linda Wise and Sandra Dungy; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church or Amedisys Hospice.
A private graveside will be held at a later date. Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
