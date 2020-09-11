ATHENS — Patricia Anne Carter Clem, 78, died September 9, 2020. Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Schools that are mostly Black, Latino favor starting online
- Decatur City Schools faces $4.9M deficit in next fiscal year
- Helped by net, bad call, Osaka gets past Brady in US Open SF
- Absentee ballot requests already high locally
- The Latest: Remembering 9/11 in the age of coronavirus
- Shooting investigation halts traffic on California freeway
- Short of No. 24 again, Williams loses to Azarenka at US Open
- Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season
Most Read
Articles
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations
- Decatur's killer viruses: Yellow fever, Spanish flu led to death, fear in city
- Calhoun teacher to be inducted to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Nine Inch Nails
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally
- Election issues lead Decatur council to defund Chamber of Commerce
- Police seek 5th suspect in July 24 Hartselle slaying
- Three Athens students named to National Merit semifinalist list
- Local players in college: Former Hartselle Tiger stars in UAB’s opening win
- West Morgan makes crucial plays to beat Priceville in defensive struggle
- Michael David Twente
Images
Videos
Commented
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations (7)
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally (7)
- Bibbee wants another term as District 3 councilwoman (6)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- Editorial: City should keep campground for camping (6)
- New rules to limit length of stay at Point Mallard Campground; price increases proposed there and at golf course (5)
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby (5)
- Doris Ann Cabell (4)
- Funding source of campaign attack ad remains a mystery (4)
- Election certified, but 2 council members recuse themselves from canvassing vote (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.