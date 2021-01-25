DECATUR — Patricia C. Jarman, 80, died January 24, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings
- In ambulances, an unseen, unwelcome passenger: COVID-19
- North Carolina field hospital helps fight coronavirus surge
- Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
- Why Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats
- Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
- Si Woo Kim holds off Cantlay to win The American Express
- Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur Councilman Hunter Pepper taken to hospital after abruptly leaving meeting
- Residents object to Old Decatur town house development
- UPDATED: Falkville man charged with murder in fatal shooting
- City requests closure of Bibb-Garrett Road entrance and highway crossover
- John Allen McAbee, II
- Development opposition is common in Decatur
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication'
- Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March
- Decatur man charged with home repair fraud
- Dr. Walter Allen Walker Jr.
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign (12)
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication' (5)
- Police: Athens man died, Falkville man arrested during disturbance at US Capitol (4)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Rep. Mo Brooks faces censure resolution (3)
- Police: Falkville man at Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm (3)
- Development opposition is common in Decatur (3)
- Editorial: Time to concede: Biden won (2)
- Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.