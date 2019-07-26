HARTSELLE — Patricia Ruth Cope “Pat” Woodruff, of Hartselle, Alabama, 77, was born in Huntsville, Alabama, February 17, 1942, and passed away peacefully in her Savior’s arms on July 16, 2019, in Athens, Alabama, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos Eldred Cope and Nannie Ruth Jarrell Cope; husband, Bobby S. “Bob” Woodruff; and brothers, Stanley Royce Cope, Carlos Wayne Cope (wife, the late Jane Bulman Cope) and Charles “Chuck” Dudley Cope. She is survived by her sister, Anna Cope Crutcher (husband, R. O. “Dickey” Crutcher, Jr.) of Taft, Tennessee, and her brother, Larry Eldred Cope of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Kimberly Cope Piner, Mark Cope, Tamara Cope Fleming, Deanne Crutcher, Jimmy Crutcher and John Richard Crutcher; and her stepsons, and their families: George Kobler and Jonathan “W.P.” Kobler.
Pat graduated from S.R. Butler High School, in 1960, in Huntsville, Alabama, where she especially enjoyed business courses and cheerleading. She then began her career. She offered her gifts and talents in a spirit of excellence to the following employers: G.W. Jones & Sons, Inc., The Newton Agency, Hartselle Real Estate and Insurance, and finally, Peck Insurance, where she retired. She was actively engaged in the insurance field as a licensed agent for 30 years. She was a member of the Insurance Women of Huntsville and the National Association of Insurance Women and served as president, vice-president, and as chairman of every major committee of the organization. She received the distinguished Huntsville and Alabama Insurance Woman of the Year Awards in the 80s.
Pat was beloved by her friends and family. She was generous, caring, determined, witty, and brilliant. She enjoyed and appreciated things of beauty. Cooking and caring for others, designing and arranging floral displays, decorating, and caring for animals were among her greatest joys.
She treasured her family.
The family is deeply appreciative to the compassionate friends and family who surrounded her. The family is sincerely grateful to the dedicated nurses and staff of Athens Health and Rehab and Good Samaritan Hospice of Athens and Madison who attentively and lovingly cared for Pat in her last few weeks.
A memorial service for Pat Woodruff will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019. Visitation is at 3 p.m. with the service following at 4 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel in Hartselle, Alabama, with Chaplain Dan Anderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manna House, ATTN: Business Office, P.O. Box 1991, Huntsville, AL 35807 or online at www.mymannahouse.com <\<>http://www.mymannahouse.com>. Please mark memo as: “In Memory of Pat Woodruff.”
“Be still and know I am God.” Psalm 46:10
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.