DANVILLE — Graveside service for Patricia Calhoun, 71, of Danville, will be Monday, November 9, 2020, at Caddo Cemetery, at 2 p.m., with Doug Cowell officiating, and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Calhoun, who died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Cullman Reginal Medical Center , was born, December 11, 1948, to Lelton Tanksley and Eurithia Ann Morgan Tanksley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arlin Calhoun; and sister, Marcy Davis
Survivors include sons, Jimmy French and John E. (Nicole) French; daughters, Teresa French and Shelly (Michael) Pickelton; six grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
