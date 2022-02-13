HARTSELLE — Mrs. Patricia Christine Wylie Lott, 68, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born November 23, 1953, in Amerillo, Texas, to Melvin Wylie and Christine Dover Wylie Steele. She was employed by 3M Company and retired after 25 years of service and Sunbridge Health and Rehab as a Nurse, prior to her retirement. She was an avid lover of horses and horseback riding, loved sewing, embroidering and gardening, but mostly taking care of her family.
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Mrs. Lott will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Brother Steve Agee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, February 14, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Lott; sons, Patrick Crabtree (Rylee), Aaron Perry; mother, Christine Steele; brother, Jerry Wylie; grandchildren, Katie Perry and Gabriella Perry.
