MOULTON — Funeral for Patricia “Cissy” Lynn Cline will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Elliott’s Brown-Service Chapel with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. The family will have a visitation tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Patricia Lynn “Cissy” Cline died on September 12, 2019 in Courtland, Alabama. Cissy was born January 26 to Edward Sherman Cline and Burna Lee Reeves Cline in Limestone County.
She is survived by Sheila Porter and husband Sam, MyLinda “Lindy” Cline, Jannet Mears and husband Preston, Amanda Poarch, C.C.”Buddy” Cline and wife Kim, and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and acquaintances.
