DECATUR — Patricia Denson of Decatur went to be with her Lord on February 26, 2021. Born on April 28, 1928, she was 82 years old at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Young; mother, Roselyn Young; sister, June Binford; and brother, Bill Young.
She is survived by Edward, her husband of 62 years; children, Ed (Christa), Bob (Lisa), Mike (Anita) and Amy Francis (David); grandchildren, Hunter, Brittany, Meghan, Brent, Allie, Hayden, Henley, Emma, Eli, Jack, Evan, Aaron, Connor and Luke; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Maddie and Mary.
A graveside service for Pat will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3rd at Burningtree Memorial Cemetery.
Pat faithfully served Central Baptist Church for many years teaching and caring for children, and the family requests that in lieu of flowers in her honor, contributions be made to The Circle Ranch in Danville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.