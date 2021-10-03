LESTER, AL — Patricia Ann Gatlin, 76, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11a.m., at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Dubai's Expo 2020 reveals 3 worker deaths from COVID-19
- Distribution problems, hesitancy slow Uganda vaccination bid
- Nix turns trick, leads Auburn over LSU
- Grading Auburn in its game at LSU
- Column: Nix rescues Auburn from the abyss, scrambling to victory
- Auburn-LSU stats
- Lowe hits 3 HRs, Rays roll 12-2 to prevent Yankees WC clinch
- Red Sox rally in 9th, on brink of clinching wild-card berth
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur Morgan Hospital: ICU beds open when COVID patients die
- Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Cross-Eyed Brewery sold
- Decatur police: Texas woman charged in fatal shooting was getaway driver
- Learning new lessons: Old Decatur City Schools central office to get different look and purpose
- Decatur woman facing drug charges
- Monica Smith Brewer
- Local school districts tested below state average during spring standardized tests
- Football: First-year head coaches setting their paths to success
- Will Delashaw
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city (5)
- 80-room hotel planned for downtown Decatur (3)
- Justice Department to 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas (3)
- Decatur's budget to grow by $7 million as pandemic leads to higher local tax collections (2)
- City wins overpass lawsuit as construction continues (2)
- Editorial: New ambulance service would benefit Decatur (2)
- Wreck creates internet outage for city (2)
- City OKs $71.9 million budget that doesn't fix drainage issues (2)
- Area high schools, colleges respond to nursing shortage (1)
- Bridge inspection creates traffic jam (1)
- Pay hikes, 2% cost-of-living raise in approved Morgan County budget (1)
- Decatur's 12 worst roads to get repaved in $1.26 million plan (1)
- Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3.1% (1)
- Alternatives offered for third graders not reading on grade level in Alabama (1)
- Tax compliance no excuse for expanded snooping (1)
- Childhood Cancer Awareness: Inside a Morgan County 16-month-old's journey with cancer (1)
- Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition (1)
- Should the state use federal COVID-19 relief funds to finance the building of new prisons? (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Local jails seen as models for following procedures to keep COVID cases down (1)
- No obstacle to development: Communication helps Decatur Building Department improve rep (1)
- Editorial: Downtown hotel revives parking issue (1)
- Bryce is nice: Young's 4 TD throws lead Tide rout (1)
- Defense, special teams put Priceville past Danville (1)
- Editorial: 'You're the ones that built America' (1)
- Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why (1)
- Cross-Eyed Brewery sold (1)
- Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers (1)
- UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff that closed Danville Road (1)
- Should the City Council approve Decatur Morgan Hospital’s application to operate an ambulance service in Decatur? (1)
- Donald Roger Dickens (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.