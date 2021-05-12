HUNTSVILLE — Patricia Hill, 71, died May 10, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race
- American tells Japan court he worked for Nissan's interests
- UN raises global economic forecast to 5.4% growth in 2021
- Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war
- Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on inflation fears
- The Latest: India adds 4,205 deaths amid strain on hospitals
- Sports on TV, radio: May 12, 2021
- Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks
Most Read
Articles
- City loses two most senior Revenue employees after disciplinary actions
- Police: Gambling raid in response to complaints
- Lifetime gun permits cause financial concern for sheriff
- Homes beginning to appear in Decatur's new subdivisions
- Decatur 'not looking for Wally 2.0' as Shaw prepares for development director job
- Mother's Day at Home: After cancer and miscarriage, Decatur woman makes new home with her 2 children
- Police investigate fatal shooting in Southwest Decatur
- Decatur police seize 26 gambling machines, arrest 17
- Morgan license offices closed Wednesday
- 13 area softball teams looking to punch tickets to state tournament in Oxford
Images
Videos
Commented
- Police: Gambling raid in response to complaints (4)
- Lifetime gun permits cause financial concern for sheriff (3)
- City loses two most senior Revenue employees after disciplinary actions (2)
- Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren (2)
- Point Mallard faces hiring woes as season approaches (2)
- Kenneth Vandiver (2)
- Esco Olinger (1)
- Judicial, DA pay changes go to the governor (1)
- Ousted Hartselle coach said she was not told to keep player's COVID status secret (1)
- Do you support the law that creates a statewide database tracking disciplinary actions and excessive force complaints against law enforcement officers? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.