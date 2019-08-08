SOMERVILLE — Patricia Jean Kirby Tyree went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.
She joined in Glory with her son, James Groves; her daughter, Becky Burney; her husband, Travis Tyree; sisters, Sandra McLeod and Andrea Kirby and her parents, Mildred and Grady Kirby.
She is survived by her children, Vicky Grissom (Amos), Bob Groves, Suzie Ables, Michael Groves (Christy), Rosemary Peek (Michael); son-in-love, Steven Burney; brother, Charles Kirby (Debbie), 13 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
She was born on December 11, 1933 in Hartselle, Alabama and accepted Christ early in life. Better known as Patsy, she attended and graduated from Athens Bible School in 1951.
She married Robert Groves and traveled the world, raising her children, as a military spouse. After Robert’s death, Pat married Travis Tyree and spent many years wintering in Hialeah, Florida and summers in Alabama.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to visit her children all over the United States as well as Paris, France and Ireland. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed doing ceramics and yard sales. She was a member of Deer Springs Baptist Church, the VFW and the American Legion Ladies Auxillary.
She had a special fondness for genealogy and volunteered with the Morgan County Genealogical Society for over 20 years.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Greg Alred will be officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery at Oak Ridge Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Matthew Grissom, Nathan Grissom, Nick Groves, Trevor Peek, Corey Williams and Kyle Grissom will serve as pallbearers.
