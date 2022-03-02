DECATUR — Patricia Knight Lowery, 77, of Decatur, departed this world for her heavenly home on February 28, 2022. She was born on June 15, 1944 to Willard and Evelyn Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Gail Horn and Brenda Kuehnau.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Gene Lowery; two sons, Bob Lowery (Jan Lowery) and David Lowery; daughter, Renee Lowery; seven grandchildren, Morgan Lee Lowery, Whitney Lowery, Lindsay Lowery, Sam Lowery, Theo Lowery, Tiffany Lowery, and Jolena Tanner.
Patricia was a member of Enon Baptist Church where she was very active with the senior’s class. She loved her church family and friends very much and cooking for church dinners and her family. Patricia also enjoyed gardening and bluegrass gospel music.
Funeral will be today, March 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Parkway Funeral Home will be directing.
