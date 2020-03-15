DANVILLE —Graveside Service for Patricia “Pat” Lavene Hudgins, age 70, of Danville, will be Monday, March 16,2020 at noon at Johnson Chapel Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Shelton funeral home.
Mrs. Hudgins, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her Home, was born May 11, 1949, in Morgan County, AL to Odis Junior Lacy and Mavis Lelderine Long. She was preceded in death by her Father; one brother Joe Lacy; and one niece Mandy Lacy.
She is survived by one son Patrick Durbin of Danville , Al; five brothers, Buddy (Ruby) Lacy of Hartselle ,Al, Jerry Lacy (Gloria) of Falkville, Al, Tim Lacy of Danville, Al, and Mike( Ann ) Lacy and Alex Lacy both of Danville; mother Mavis Lacy of Danville, Al; two grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
Mrs. Hudgins was a retired nurse.
Pallbearers will be Jessica Lacy, Minnie Johnson, Valerie Vinzant, Mala Reynolds, Alan Lacy, Jeremy Lacy.
